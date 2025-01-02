Rwandans Begin 2025 With Thanksgiving Services, Entertainment

As the year 2025 began on Wednesday, Rwandans, most of them Christian believers, upheld their cherished tradition of thanksgiving services to welcome the year in various churches.

The congregations expressed gratitude and reflected on the past year.

While some congregations in Kigali had attended crossover services on December 31, other churches reopened on January 1 for special thanksgiving prayers.

But the first day of 2025 also had a lot to offer, with families and city dwellers going out to dine and have fun while others went to entertainment venues, such as BK Arena, where singer The Ben held The New Year Groove concert and launched his album Plenty Love.

The New Times team toured around the city on New Year's Day and captured those moments.

At St. Michel Cathedral, a large number of Catholics attended a mass led by Cardinal Antione Kambanda was in progress, with worshipers coming together to express gratitude for the past year and prayers for the new year.

Meanwhile, at ADEPR Remera, despite concluding their crossover service at 1 a.m., devoted members returned for another session of worship a few hours later to mark the New Year with a thanksgiving service.

The usually bustling commercial hubs of Kigali, including the central business district, Kwa Rubangura, and the Downtown Car Park, were noticeably still. Most shops remained closed, and the vibrant hustle and bustle of daily business gave way to moments of calm as people prioritized rest and celebrations in their homes or in hotels, restaurants and other venues.

Major streets like the usually busy Rwandex-Kanogo and Kanogo-Peagé, were noticeably empty, with minimal movement of vehicles.

As the crept in evening, Kigali's public spaces came alive with families and friends celebrating together. The well-decorated roundabout in the city centre was filled with joyous gatherings of parents and children.

At Imbuga City Walk, Kigali's popular car-free zone, people from all walks of life gathered to capture moments with their loved ones. Known for its vibrant ambiance, the space once again was the right place to go for cheerful moments.

Meanwhile, the Nyamirambo area, nicknamed "Miami" for its bustling nightlife, retained its charm with street restaurants and eateries catering to the customers. The area's lively but familiar scene showcased the community spirit that defines Kigali.

Areas such as Gisimenti, once known for vibrant nightlife and popular as a hangout spot, appeared calm and serene in the early hours of the evening as well. The usually lively streets on holidays, known for their restaurants and social activities, were quieter than usual as many residents chose to spend time with their families or opted for entertainment in the nearby BK Arena, where Rwanda's major celebrities joined The Ben for his long-awaited concert.