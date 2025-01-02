Somalia: Somali National Intelligence Security Chief in Beledweyne to Address Soldier Killings in Elbaraf

2 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Director-General of the Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Abdullahi Sanbaloolshe, has on Wednesday arrived in Beledweyne, the capital of the Hiiraan region, after spending the past two days in the Maxaas district.

His visit is part of ongoing efforts to address the tragic killings of Somali soldiers in the Elbaraf area of the Middle Shabelle region.

Director Sanbaloolshe has been holding consultations with community elders in Beledweyne, including representatives from the Hawadle and Abgaal clans, to discuss a peaceful resolution to the situation.

The primary focus of the meetings is to arrange the dignified burial of the soldiers' remains, which have been left exposed for nearly a week in the Elbaraf area, and to work towards resolving the tensions surrounding the incident.

The Somali government is working to mediate between the affected clans, with Director Sanbaloolshe particularly seeking the cooperation of Hawadle elders to ensure the soldiers' bodies are properly laid to rest. He is also engaging with the families of the slain soldiers, emphasizing that they were government personnel.

In addition, the Somali government continues to investigate the killings, with efforts to apprehend those responsible still underway. To further address the issue, a high-level delegation, including the Minister of Petroleum, the head of NISA, and Members of Parliament, has been dispatched to Beledweyne to facilitate discussions and find a resolution to the crisis.

