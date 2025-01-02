Sudan: Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister to Arrive in Sudan On Saturday

Portsudan — Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran is to arrive in the country on Saturday for a two-day visit during which he is to hold talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ali Youssef on bilateral relations between the two countries.

He is also scheduled to meet with a number of state officials.

The Foreign Minister said, in a statement to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), that the visit comes within the framework of the advanced bilateral relations between the two countries and the recent contacts between the leadership of the two countries and an affirmation of the ties that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, welcoming the Turkish official in the country.

Dr. Youssef added that the visit also comes as a confirmation of Turkey's interest in what is happening in Sudan and its solidarity with the Sudanese people in confronting the serious violations committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, describing it as important as it coincides with the country's celebrations of the glorious Independence Day and reaffirms Turkey's support for Sudan in defending its land and protecting its people.