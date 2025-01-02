South Africa: Eskom Synchronises Koeberg's Unit 2 to the Grid

Eskom has successfully synchronised Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town, to the national grid.

The unit was synchronised to the national grid on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the Generation Operational Recovery Plan and South Africa's pursuit of a dependable, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable energy supply.

"This achievement follows an extensive Long-Term Operation (LTO) programme designed to extend Unit 2's operational lifespan by an additional 20 years," the power utility said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said that the maintenance programme for Unit 2 included the replacement of three steam generators, comprehensive inspections, and refuelling activities to ensure the reactor's continued safe and efficient performance.

"These enhancements align with Eskom's broader strategy to secure the future of Koeberg's reactors, which are critical to the country's energy security. With a 930MW contribution, Unit 2 plays a significant role in Eskom's goal to increase its capacity by 2 500MW by March 2025," it explained.

The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) is anticipated to decide on the extension of Unit 2's operational license in 2025.

"This comes after the successful renewal of Unit 1's license, which extends its operation until 2044. Unit 1, contributing 930MW to the grid, has shown exceptional reliability since its return to service. Combined, Units 1 and 2 will supply 1 860MW - approximately 5% of South Africa's total electricity - playing a vital role in reducing loadshedding and stabilising the grid."

The Koeberg Nuclear Power Station which celebrated 40 years of safe and efficient operation in 2024, stands as a cornerstone of Eskom's energy portfolio.

The successful completion of Unit 1's LTO programme in 2023 has set the stage for similar advancements with Unit 2, further solidifying Koeberg's critical role in South Africa's energy landscape.

Unit 1 has consistently delivered high levels of performance, and Unit 2 is expected to match or exceed these achievements.

The utility said that Koeberg's enduring success underscores its significance in meeting South Africa's energy needs and supporting its transition to a low-carbon economy.

"By forming strategic collaborations with international designers, suppliers, and industry leaders, Koeberg has established itself as a hub for nuclear innovation. These partnerships are anticipated to be crucial as South Africa explores advanced nuclear technologies, such as small modular reactors (SMRs). This could position the country as a leader in cutting-edge nuclear solutions while continuing to build and maintain a skilled nuclear workforce," said the Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo.

"As South Africa phases out some of the aging coal-fired power plants by 2030, nuclear energy is poised to provide a reliable and stable baseload supply. Unlike intermittent renewable sources, nuclear power ensures continuous electricity generation, meeting the needs of both residential and industrial users. Its ability to produce carbon-free energy also supports South Africa's climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions," concluded Nxumalo.

Reliability

Eskom anticipates Koeberg's enhanced performance will be fully realised in the 2026 financial year, with Unit 2's record of 498 consecutive days of operation and a 93% energy availability factor serving as a benchmark for future reliability.

"While projects like the LTO programme necessitate a higher initial upfront investment, the long-term benefits - including decades of affordable, low-carbon energy - make them indispensable. Koeberg exemplifies how nuclear power can align economic and environmental priorities to create a sustainable energy future. Through the successful execution of the LTO project, our Koeberg team has once more demonstrated the exceptional skills we have to support our country's nuclear ambitions," said Eskom's Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane.

The utility said that as the country advances toward a greener economy, Koeberg remains central to its energy strategy.

"Eskom is dedicated to optimising nuclear power's potential, ensuring a cleaner, more secure, and cost-effective energy supply for generations to come," it said.