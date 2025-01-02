Zimbabwe: Urgent Call to Fight Gender-Based Violence in Zimbabwe

Women's Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, has underscored the urgent need to tackle gender-based violence (GBV), which affects nearly one in three women in the country, which is significantly higher than the global average.

Speaking at a recent training workshop for female religious leaders, she emphasised the critical role these leaders play in addressing GBV within their communities.

"This training workshop is not just providing a platform to learn. As women religious leaders in our faith communities, you hold a unique and powerful position that strategically positions you to address the pervasive issues of gender-based violence," she said.

"Your roles allow you to influence attitudes, challenge harmful norms, and provide support to those affected by violence.

"Your voices carry weight, and your actions can inspire change. As such, your involvement is crucial in addressing this vice," she said.

She mentioned that the faith community has long maintained a culture of silence on matters of GBV, often attributing the acts to evil spirits.

"It is now time to critically reflect on these positions and ask ourselves pertinent questions about whether we are doing a service to survivors who are suffering in silence," she said.

"We need to come up with practical solutions to these challenges and help each other to overcome this vice."