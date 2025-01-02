Zimbabwe: Farmers Urged to Stop Planting Major Crops

Experts have indicated that the planting window for major crops, particularly maize has expired, although farmers targeting to produce sunflower and sugar bean can still plant.

They recommend that any new plantings should be of short-season varieties, and for cereals, they advised the planting of traditional grains and ultra-short season maize varieties.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) chief director Mr Leonard Munamati, emphasised several important practices that farmers should adhere to improve this year's yield.

He stated that farmers should apply top dressing fertiliser to early-planted crops, using split applications to mitigate the effects of excess rainfall, which can cause leaching.

Furthermore, he said vigilance against pests like Fall armyworm and African armyworm was crucial and farmers were encouraged to report infestations to local Agritex officers or the Migratory Pests Department.

Mr Munamati also stressed the importance of controlling weeds to reduce competition for nutrients and moisture.

"Farmers should adopt moisture conservation techniques, such as mulching and water harvesting, and farmers practicing Pfumvudza must mulch their crops," he said.

Additionally, he advised that irrigation schemes that have not yet planted should focus on short-season varieties that can be harvested by April, in preparation for wheat planting.

Recent weather developments have brought significant rainfall across various provinces, providing much-needed moisture.

Mr Munamati noted that the rains in Matabeleland were particularly beneficial.

"The rains received in Matabeleland provinces were a great relief," he said.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri, reiterated that the maize planting window has closed.

"Please be advised that the planting window for major crops like maize has closed. Let us adhere to this guidance to avoid potential losses," he said.

While the maize planting period is over, he encouraged farmers to continue growing crops such as sunflower and sugar beans, which can still thrive with the available moisture

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU)president Dr Shadreck Makombe echoed this sentiment, warning that late-planted maize varieties may not mature in time due to potential rainfall shortages in March.

He urged farmers to engage agriculture extension officers for suitable planting advice.

"Farmers should stop planting because failure to do that may lead to losses," he said.