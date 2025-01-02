Zimbabwe: 108 New Units On Cards At Madokero

2 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

At least 108 modern housing units are being constructed behind Madokero Shopping Mall as part of efforts to ensure that Government's one million housing units by year end are met .

The construction is being undertaken by Exodus and Company which constructed similar facilities around the area including Madokero Creek which was commissioned by President Mnangagwa last year.

Speaking during the Harare provincial media tour of Madokero Creek and Madokero Mall, Exodus and Company chief executive Progress Mambo said the Madokero Mall was financed by the Public Service Pension Fund.

"They also provided funding for the other project where we were at Madokero Creek. We are also working with them on apartments I mentioned earlier, the 108 units just behind this shopping mall," he said..

"This mall was officially opened by the President in December 2022 as first phase, then the second phase was opened in June 2024."

"The leasing arrangement was done in a way that ensures everything that the local community needs is available," he said.


