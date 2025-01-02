Uganda: Distressed Parents Plead for Safe Return of Daughter Trapped in Saudi Arabia

Prossy Nambalirwa reportedly travelled to Saudi Arabia in search of work through FABULAS company, in partnership with DELTA, but is now stranded under dire conditions.

The parents of Prossy Nambalirwa, a Ugandan woman whose desperate plea for help in Saudi Arabia has gone viral on social media, are appealing to the government and well-wishers to intervene and bring her back home.

The widely circulated video shows Nambalirwa in visible distress, begging for assistance to return to Uganda.

She reportedly travelled to Saudi Arabia in search of work through FABULAS company, in partnership with DELTA, but is now stranded under dire conditions.

At their home in Lwembogo, Mitete Sub-county, Ssembabule District, her parents, Livingston Nsereko and Margaret Namwanje, are overwhelmed with grief and uncertainty.

Ms Namwanje recounted how her daughter decided to work abroad after struggling to make ends meet in Kampala.

"She left her children with us, saying she couldn't manage life in Kampala anymore," she said.

While Nambalirwa informed them of her intention to work abroad, she did not disclose the nature of her job.

"She said she was going to work, but she didn't tell us exactly what kind of job it was," her mother revealed.

Since her departure in June 2022, communication has been sporadic. Namwanje said her daughter occasionally shared her struggles but later lost contact altogether.

"She once told me that conditions were tough, but after that, we lost contact," she added.

Nambalirwa's parents with MP Gorreth Namugga The family was devastated upon seeing the viral video of Nambalirwa pleading for help. Her mother made an emotional appeal: "I am calling on all those who can help to please intervene and bring my child back home."

Her father, Nsereko Livingston, revealed that Nambalirwa had tried unsuccessfully to escape from the harsh conditions.

"We heard that she even tried to escape because of the unbearable conditions but she failed," he said, adding that the family's hope is fading as they grapple with uncertainty.

Masaka District Woman MP Namugga Gorreth expressed her concern over the ordeal, criticising the high costs of labour exportation and the lack of government support for Ugandan workers abroad.

"These companies charge exorbitant fees, and when things go wrong, the government does not step in quickly enough. The government should act as the safety net for these workers," Namugga said.

The MP pledged to push for Nambalirwa's case to be prioritised and called for stronger regulations on labour export companies to protect Ugandans seeking opportunities abroad.

The Nsereko family and many others in similar situations are now relying on timely intervention to reunite with their loved ones and prevent further suffering among Uganda's migrant workers.