Uganda: Bebe Cool Urges Azawi to Stay Out of Politics

Singer Moses Ssali, popularly known as Bebe Cool, has cautioned fellow musician Priscilla Zawedde, alias Azawi, against making political statements, warning that such moves could jeopardize her flourishing music career.

In a statement, Bebe Cool lauded Swangz Avenue, the label managing Azawi, for fostering her talent and commended her for consistently delivering high-quality music to fans.

"Kudos to Swangz Avenue for nurturing her talent and to Azawi herself for consistently serving her fans with great music," Bebe Cool said.

"While fashion may not be her strong suit, her musical prowess more than makes up for it. Congratulations, Azawi,"he added.

Despite the praise, the Gagamel International boss advised Azawi to steer clear of political commentary unless she plans to transition from music to politics.

"Piece of advice: Stay away from political statements unless you have plans to drop music and join politics. Otherwise, I am the best example," he said.

Drawing from his personal experience, Bebe Cool underscored the heavy toll political involvement can take on an artist's career, including fan base fragmentation and immense pressure.

"The luggage to carry is extremely overweight that it will require your physical, mental, and financial strength to survive and stay in the industry when you have your fans splitting into two. Just for just," he added.

Bebe Cool's warning follows Azawi's vocal stance on social issues in July last year, when she criticised the government's use of force against citizens advocating for their rights.

She urged leaders to listen to citizens' grievances rather than suppressing their voices through force and arrogance.

Her remarks came after President Museveni warned individuals planning an anti-corruption march to Parliament to abandon their plans.

Azawi's outspoken approach on societal matters has been viewed as a bold move by some, but Bebe Cool argues that such actions could be detrimental to her career.