Uganda: Malembe X, Don Julio Deliver the Ultimate New Year's Bash At Guvnor

Kampala party people joined the rest of the world to celebrate crossing into the new year with celebrations scattered across every part of the city.

This year, the premium party lovers chose to toast to 2024 and welcome 2025 at the legendary 'Kampala's No.1 Nightspot' Club Guvnor.

Hosted by Malembe, and powered by Don Julio Tequila, the party rightfully dubbed 'The Countdown with Mexico's Finest Tequila,' was an evening filled with energy and excitement as party goers ushered in 2025.

At the click of midnight, patrons poured outside the club, to witness a breathtaking fireworks display that lit up the industrial area sky.

The three-minute spectacle was a sight to behold, as revelers hugged, screamed, and toasted, wishing each other a happy and prosperous 2025.

Guests clinked their Don Julio glasses, reveling in the spirit of the cheerful moment.

Speaking about Don Julio's 2024 journey, Simon Lapyem, the Innovations Manager at UBL, reflected on the milestones reached, since the introduction of the legendary Mexican tequila, earlier in 2024.

"2024 is so important to us, because it's the year Don Julio was officially introduced on the Ugandan market, and it's been an incredible year. Through strategic partnerships with leading nightlife destinations, promoters, and creatives, we've continued to grow our presence and connect with consumers in meaningful ways. The Countdown celebration was the perfect way to close an incredible year, and welcome another with people who truly cherish the Don Julio brand," he said.

"As we step into 2025, we look forward to creating even more opportunities for people to come together, toast to success, and make memories that last a lifetime. I am proud to share that we shall be setting the bar even higher for the year ahead," Lapyem added.

The blue-and-white-themed party, inspired by Don Julio's signature branding, brought Kampala's premium party enthusiasts together for an incredible night.

Inside Guvnor, a lineup of some of Kampala's best DJs took turns to ensure the energy remained electric throughout the night.

The DJ all-star showcase had DJ Anselm kick things off, before 'The life of the party'- Etania, took over with her signature Amapiano hype. DJ Kasbaby, and DJ Bryan followed, each delivering riveting sets, that had the crowd craving more.

The host, Timothy Code also lived up to his reputation, hyping up the crowd with his charm and wit.

Then came DJ Alza who left no crumbs, as he delivered a very satisfyingly wholesome musical journey that ushered everyone into the new year.

It was an epic night, as revelers partied with lots of energy and excitement, while sipping off Mexico's Finest Tequila- Don Julio.