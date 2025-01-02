Uganda: Former Ibanda Woman MP Kyomukama Eyes 2026 Comeback

Jovrine Kaliisa Kyomukama, the former Ibanda District Woman Member of Parliament, has declared her intention to reclaim her parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2026 general elections.

Ms Kyomukama, who represented Ibanda in the 10th Parliament from 2016 to 2021, is currently serving as the Deputy National Parish Development Model (PDM) Coordinator.

She lost her seat to Jane Bainomugisha in 2021.

Speaking to The Nile Post, she expressed her commitment to resuming her work and intensifying her efforts to serve the people of Ibanda.

"I am ready to resume from where I stopped and work even harder to serve the people of Ibanda," she said.

Ms Kyomukama's career in politics and public service is marked by significant milestones. While in Parliament, she served on the Committee on HIV/AIDS and Related Diseases and the Committee on Public Service and Local Government.

She was also an active member of the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA).

Her advocacy for education earned her recognition, including a Service Award in 2023 for her lobbying efforts on behalf of Kibubura Girls' School.

However, her political journey has not been without challenges. In 2020, she faced arrest for breaching COVID-19 guidelines during campaigns.

Despite this setback, Ms Kyomukama has since focused on community development and public service.

Before entering politics, Ms Kyomukama built a diverse professional portfolio. She began her career as a radio presenter at Radio Uganda (1994-1997) and later became a Sales Manager at Sales International Uganda (1998-2002).

She served as manager at UGAWood Construction Company (2002-2005) and subsequently as Director of Crane Coaches Ltd, a role she held until transitioning into politics.