Uganda: Lukwago's 2025 Agenda - City Hall to Hold Govt Accountable On Funds and Dump Site Crisis

1 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Victor Tayebwa

The Lord Mayor expressed frustration over budget cuts that have reduced the city's allocation from Shs 803 billion to Shs555 billion.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has set a combative tone for 2025, pledging to prioritise two critical issues: securing a new dumping site to replace the collapsed Kiteezi landfill and advocating for increased funding for Kampala's vital infrastructure projects.

Lukwago expressed frustration over budget cuts that have reduced the city's allocation from Shs 803 billion to Shs555 billion.

He criticised Kampala ministers Kabuye Kyofatogabye and Minsa Kabanda for what he described as their failure to stand up for city residents, accusing them of merely following presidential directives.

"Kampala cannot thrive under these budget constraints. The ministers need to advocate for the city rather than just toeing the line," Lukwago said.

The Lord Mayor also decried the city's long-standing challenges of flooding and deteriorating roads, emphasising the need for urgent transformation.

With four months left before the conclusion of the National Development Plan III and the Kampala Capital City Strategic Plan (2020/21-2024/25), Lukwago called for a comprehensive evaluation of ongoing city projects.

He highlighted delays in several projects, describing them as "long overdue" and demanding accountability for their stagnation.

Lukwago expressed dissatisfaction over the allocation of $18 million--part of a $608 million World Bank grant--for workshops targeting Kampala ministers.

He argued that these funds should instead be redirected to address Kampala's critical infrastructure needs.

"My emphasis is still on the $18 million taken to the Ministry of Kampala. Let's allocate part of this money to our road infrastructure, because right now we don't need workshops," Lukwago said.

The collapse of the Kiteezi landfill remains a pressing concern, with Lukwago urging the government to fast-track the establishment of a new dumping site.

He warned that failure to address the garbage crisis would have dire consequences for public health and city operations.

As Kampala enters 2025, Lukwago's battle cry has set the stage for a confrontation with the government over funding priorities and the city's waste management crisis.

His demands for increased investment in infrastructure and accountability signal a critical year ahead for the capital city's leadership and residents.

