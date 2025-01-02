Uganda: Archbishop Kaziimba Calls for Unity and Sensible Campaigns Ahead of 2026

Delivering his New Year's message at the Church of Uganda Provincial Secretariat in Namirembe, Archbishop Kaziimba called for unity as the country approaches the 2026 general elections.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Rev Stephen Kaziimba, has urged politicians to end the conflicts and accusations that have sown divisions and hatred among Ugandans.

Delivering his New Year's message at the Church of Uganda Provincial Secretariat in Namirembe, Archbishop Kaziimba called for unity as the country approaches the 2026 general elections.

"Politicians should stop the conflicts that have for a long time caused divisions and hatred among their voters. Whether you are NRM, NUP, or FDC, we should not fight. We should love one another and let people participate in peace," Kaziimba said, underscoring the need for harmony across political lines.

The Archbishop also condemned selfishness and corruption among leaders, urging them to prioritise the welfare of struggling citizens.

"Leaders at different levels should avoid selfishness. Some are eating while others are starving. Let us remember our citizens who are struggling," he added.

The New Year's service at Namirembe Hill, attended by Christians from various backgrounds, was a moment of prayer and thanksgiving for God's blessings in 2024.

In his message, Kaziimba also emphasised the importance of responsible governance and caring for the less fortunate, particularly during tough economic times.

Lubaga Division Mayor Mberaze Zacchy Mawula echoed the Archbishop's sentiments, calling on the government to reduce taxes.

"The government should reduce taxes this year for people because they heavily burden the common person, and by doing that, it will empower businesses," Mawula said.

Meanwhile, senior citizen Sarah Baziwe highlighted the growing moral decay among children, attributing it to parental neglect.

"Parents who neglect their children are to blame for the bad manners observed nowadays. Every parent should raise their children with the fear of God. The church has played its part, but parents have created a gap and they need to work on it," Baziwe urged.

The calls for unity, integrity, and responsibility resonate as Uganda looks toward a new year filled with both challenges and opportunities.

Archbishop Kaziimba's appeal for peaceful and sensible campaigns ahead of 2026 serves as a timely reminder of the values needed to guide the nation through this critical period.