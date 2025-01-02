Uganda: Nakiwogo-Buwaya Ferry to Shut Down for Maintenance

The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced the temporary closure of the Nakiwogo-Buwaya ferry, which connects Entebbe Municipality to Mpigi District, for scheduled maintenance.

The closure will take effect on January 6, 2025, and is expected to last for three weeks, with operations resuming on January 27, 2025.

Bageya Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Works, advised passengers to use alternative routes during the disruption.

"Passengers are advised to use the road through Kisubi (Entebbe Road), Sissa-Nakawuka-Kasanje to Buwaya," he stated.

He apologised for the inconvenience caused to clients and stakeholders, noting that the maintenance works are crucial to ensure the ferry's continued safety and reliability.

The Nakiwogo-Buwaya ferry serves as a vital transportation link between Entebbe and Mpigi District, and its temporary closure is expected to impact commuters and businesses that depend on the service.

The ministry has reassured the public that these measures are necessary to maintain the ferry's operational standards and safety for all users.