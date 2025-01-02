Uganda: Masaka Clergy Calls for Peace in 2025

Speaking during a New Year's Eve vigil Mass at Kitovu Cathedral in Masaka City, Fr Ssengooba reflected on the challenges that marked 2024.

Masaka Diocese's Vicar General, the Rev Fr Dominic Ssengooba, has expressed deep concern over Uganda's rising instability, urging the nation to prioritise peace and reconciliation in 2025.

Speaking during a solemn New Year's Eve vigil Mass at Kitovu Cathedral in Masaka City, Fr Ssengooba reflected on the challenges that marked 2024.

He highlighted alarming issues such as rampant killings, domestic violence, and a surge in road accidents, which he described as deeply troubling.

"The year 2024 has been one of immense trials for Uganda. We have witnessed increasing instability in our communities, and I pray that the New Year brings peace, unity, and progress for all," he said.

Fr. Ssengooba encouraged Ugandans to embrace reconciliation, unity, and prayer as a foundation for a peaceful and prosperous 2025.

As the nation welcomes the New Year, Masaka residents shared their reflections on the past year and their hopes for the future.

Rose Nalubowa, a resident, expressed gratitude for the Kabaka's improved health and the release of some unlawfully detained individuals.

"We thank God because we have witnessed Kabaka's return in good health, and some of the children unlawfully detained have been released," she said.

Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo appealed for unity and harmony within communities.

"We pray that in this New Year, everyone remains calm, loves one another, and refrains from blaming or accusing each other," he remarked.

Another resident, Sadat Ssegayi, stressed the importance of family values, urging men to take responsibility for their families and women to respect their husbands.

The reflections from Masaka resonate with the broader hopes of many Ugandans as they look to 2025 with optimism.

As the bells rang in the New Year at Kitovu Cathedral, prayers and hopes for a better Uganda echoed through the congregation, sending a clear message of peace and unity for the year ahead.