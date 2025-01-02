Uganda: Father Bashobora Warns Against Vote-Buying, Calls for Political Integrity

Addressing a congregation at Booma Grounds, Fr Bashobora criticised politicians who use material incentives, such as energy drinks, to sway voters.

Charismatic preacher, the Rev Fr John Baptist Bashobora, has urged Ugandans to reject vote-buying and prioritise integrity as the 2026 elections draw closer.

"Someone is going to come saying, 'Give me your vote because I gave you 'embogo' (an energy drink).' Embogo can crash you," he cautioned, urging voters to elect leaders based on merit and not on handouts.

Fr Bashobora underscored the importance of voting with a clear conscience and warned of the long-term consequences of accepting bribes.

"No more buying votes. Let the people vote with their hearts. If someone gives you money for their vote, don't vote him. He is going to torture you," he said.

His remarks highlighted the persistent issue of corruption in Uganda's political system and the critical need for citizens to safeguard democratic values.

Father Bashobora also tied political integrity to broader themes of spiritual and national renewal. He called on Ugandans to embrace patience and care for the environment, drawing parallels to the Biblical 40 days of transformation.

"Please don't spoil the swamps. Let the 40 days protect the water; let the trees grow 40 days. Forty days, God is transforming Uganda," he said.

Father Bashobora is a priest under the Mbarara Archdiocese, widely recognised for his healing ministry during crusades and his dedicated efforts in supporting the needy and orphaned children.

Addressing the youth, he encouraged them to prepare for the future with faith and purpose. "It is today, you have been chosen to prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ," he stated.

He also emphasised the role of elders in shaping Uganda's moral foundation. "The wisdom of the elderly will shine on young people," he added, urging collective responsibility in building a just and moral society.

Father Bashobora's message comes at a critical time as Uganda prepares for a decisive election period. His call for political integrity and national transformation resonates deeply with a nation yearning for ethical leadership and meaningful change.