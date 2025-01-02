Uganda: RPC Musiinga Inspires Iganga Christians During Passover Prayers

- The Regional Police Commander (RPC) for East Busoga, Norman Musiinga, captivated Christians in Iganga Municipality as he led Passover prayers organised by St. Peter's Church.

ACP Musiinga, who was invited as the chief preacher, delighted the congregation with his energetic worship style, dancing with the choir, and leading praise and worship sessions.

His lively engagement brought excitement to the large gathering at the church premises.

In his sermon, Musiinga highlighted that modern police officers are not only enforcers of the law but also anointed individuals capable of preaching, transforming lives, and reducing crime.

He encouraged Christians facing life's challenges to maintain faith and turn to God for strength, referencing John 11:44, where Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead.

Musiinga emphasised that miracles are possible for those who trust in the Lord.

Rev. Canon Alfred Bolya, the parish priest, explained that he invited Musiinga to demonstrate that security officers, like police and army personnel, can serve God just as effectively as other members of society.

He thanked God for guiding the congregation through the previous year and unveiled the church's theme for the year, drawn from Daniel 3:22-23: "Hard times are part of life, but they will not consume you."

The event highlighted the intersection of faith and service, leaving worshippers inspired by the message of resilience and trust in God amidst life's challenges.