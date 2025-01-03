Kenya: Directorate of Criminal Investigations Hunts for Cybercrime Suspect Francis Gaitho

2 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday declared online activist Francis Ng'ang'a Gaitho a wanted individual over a series of cyber-related crimes and contempt of court.

In a statement released on social media, the DCI outlined multiple allegations against the suspect, who is believed to be evading justice.

According to DCI, Gaitho had previously been charged with publishing false information, an offense under Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act.

He failed to appear for a court session on December 4, 2024, prompting the Milimani Law Courts to issue a warrant for his arrest.

"This suspect not only violated the law by publishing false information but also showed blatant disregard for judicial processes by absconding court," read the DCI's statement.

Beyond the initial charges, DCI stated that Gaitho is under investigation for sharing private information about a senior public officer and disseminating false information targeting other Kenyan citizens.

Authorities further allege that he engaged in cyber harassment, including posts disparaging senior government officials.

The DCI confirmed that files related to the additional offenses are currently under review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action.

Members of the public have been urged to assist in the apprehension of Gaitho.

"If you have any information that may lead to the prompt arrest of the suspect, please call our toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203 anonymously or report to the nearest police station," the DCI stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.