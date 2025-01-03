Sudan: OCHA Seek $4.2bn for '2025 Sudan Humanitarian Plan'

Geneva — The United Nations has launched the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP), seeking $4.2 billion to address the urgent needs of nearly 21 million vulnerable people in Sudan, according to a UN statement on Monday. Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan (OCHA), emphasised that the humanitarian crisis has reached unprecedented levels.

"The humanitarian crisis in Sudan has reached unprecedented proportions, with more than half of the population in need of urgent humanitarian and protection assistance, including 16 million children - the future of this country. Acute food insecurity has reached historic levels, particularly in conflict-affected regions of Darfur, Khartoum, and Kordofan," she said.

After over 20 months of conflict, Sudan has become one of the world's largest humanitarian emergencies. Nkweta-Salami stressed the need for urgent conflict de-escalation and unrestricted humanitarian access: "We call on all parties to facilitate this access and ensure the protection of humanitarian operations and aid workers on the ground."

The UN is urging immediate and flexible funding to expand the reach of critical aid. "This support is crucial for scaling up and expanding the reach of critical lifesaving aid, including cash assistance, and protection services to millions of people who need them most," Nkweta-Salami concluded.

Read full statement here: Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan on the launch of Sudan 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan [EN/AR]