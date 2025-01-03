Zambian President Thanks the Church for Supporting His Country's Debt Restructuring Efforts

Lusaka — "Forgive us our trespasses and grant us your peace". This is the theme chosen by Pope Francis for the 58th World Day of Peace celebrated yesterday, January 1, 2025. And it is precisely to the role of the Catholic Church in supporting his country's debt restructuring efforts that Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema wanted to pay tribute during his meeting with the Apostolic Nuncio in Lusaka, Archbishop Gianluca Perici.

The Nuncio's visit to the presidential residence took place on December 31. During the meeting, President Hichilema particularly acknowledged the key role played by the Catholic Church in supporting Zambia's debt restructuring efforts, noting that the Church's contributions are consistent with Zambia's debt relief and economic recovery objectives. This includes supporting Zambia's position within the G20 framework for debt relief.

President Hichilema also stressed that his administration is committed to investing the proceeds from the debt relief in strategic investments and international business partnerships to promote the country's development. In his speech, Hichilema reiterated the government's commitment to working closely with faith-based organizations, particularly the Catholic Church, which has contributed significantly to the education, health care and social welfare sectors in Zambia.

The President stressed that Zambia's inclusive policy of collaboration with religious bodies is fundamental to ensuring the well-being of the country's citizens. Bishop Perici conveyed a special message from Pope Francis, expressing gratitude for Zambia's efforts in the debt restructuring process.

The message, which comes ahead of the 58th World Day of Peace, encourages collaboration between the Church and the Zambian government. Pope Francis highlighted the themes of peace, harmony and debt relief, calling for stronger ties between the Vatican and Zambia, a sentiment shared during Hichilema's visit to the Vatican in 2022.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe added that Pope Francis' message reflected the longstanding diplomatic ties between Zambia and the Vatican, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025.