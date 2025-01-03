Ethiopia: Families of Detained Eritrean Refugees Allege Ransom Demands of Up to Half a Million Birr, Prolonged Detention in Amhara

Families of five Eritrean refugees detained for over two months in North Gondar Zone of the Amhara region allege they are being pressured to pay ransoms of up to 500,000 Ethiopian Birr for their release.

The families said the detainees had been residing in Alemwach Refugee Camp in Dabat town before their arrests. Speaking to VOA, they reported receiving phone calls from unidentified individuals demanding payments ranging from 100,000 to 500,000 Birr.

One family member, speaking anonymously, stated that her husband was taken under the pretext of a job opportunity. "He was detained a month ago, and no charges have been filed against him," she said. "Since then, I've received calls from an unidentified individual demanding 500,000 Birr for his release."

The families allege the detainees have been held without court appearances. Despite reporting the ransom demands to the police, they claim authorities have taken no meaningful action.

Another family member said her husband was taken from their home two months ago by unidentified armed individuals. "We've approached various authorities to understand why they were detained, but we've received no answers," she said.

The families also allege that the detainees were recently transferred from Dabat to Debarq, a town 40 kilometers away. "The transfer has made it extremely difficult for us to visit or provide for them," they said.

Ameha Amerga, head of the Ethiopian Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) in Alemwach, confirmed the detention of the Eritrean refugees but said he was unaware of the alleged ransom demands.

Ameha criticized the prolonged detention without legal proceedings and stated that his office is investigating the matter. He added that his office has been collaborating with regional authorities in Amhara and the command post overseeing the area.

Previously, Eritrean and Sudanese refugees in Alemwach camp, which hosts over 21,000 Eritreans, reported incidents of robbery, kidnapping, and violence. Camp leaders noted at least nine fatalities in the past year and have called for relocation.

A BBC report earlier alleged that Eritrean residents in Ethiopia's capital reported widespread arrests within their community, causing fear among refugees and asylum seekers seeking safety.

The Refugee and Returnee Service (RRS) has also announced plans to relocate Eritrean asylum seekers currently residing in Addis Abeba to a designated shelter in the Afar region.