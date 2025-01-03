Southern Africa: SADC Calls for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities

Maputo — The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities in Mozambique in order to restore peace and tranquility.

Since 21 October, the country has been torn by demonstrations, often degenerating into riots, called by self-exiled presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, who rejects the decision of the Constitutional Council, the country's highest body in matters of electoral law, which gave victory in the 9 October general elections to the ruling Frelimo party and its candidate, Daniel Chapo.

Mondlane insists that he won the elections held on 9 October, and he claims that the results announced by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) and the Constitutional Council are based on fraudulent data. In its final ruling on the elections, the Council admitted that it altered the results in order to avoid a recount of the votes.

In a statement, Samia Hassan, Tanzanian President and current Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, called on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from acts that exacerbate violence and unrest.

The SADC body also expressed its willingness to assist, through appropriate mechanisms, the search for a peaceful resolution to the existing challenges, but all parties should embrace peaceful and constructive dialogue as the preferred way to resolve grievances.

"Our collective aspiration remains the restoration of harmony and stability in Mozambique, in line with our shared vision of good governance, social cohesion and sustainable development in the region', she said.

"We are deeply concerned about the continued loss of life and the occurrence of bodily injuries, as well as the destruction of private property and public infrastructure', Hassan added.