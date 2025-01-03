Mozambique: Terrorists Claim to Have Attacked Muidumbe

Maputo — The Islamist terrorists, through their propaganda channels, have claimed a recent attack against Litapate village, in Muidumbe district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

In their communication, the terrorists showed photos and videos in which they were burning down houses belonging to the local population.

However, the residents had already abandoned the village after the terrorists invaded the region on 18 December, forcing the displacement of over 3,000 people, including women and children.

On 25 December, the residents of Muidumbe district also experienced moments of panic as a result of reports of terrorists approaching the district capital, which forced many people to flee from their homes to apparently safer areas.

According to the independent newsheet "Integrity', several sources also said that the terrorists had warned that they would not allow cars travelling from Macomia town to Oasse, via Miangalewa, to be accompanied by a military escort.

"The village of Miangalewa is now completely abandoned, following two consecutive terrorist attacks between 11 and 15 December', reads the report.