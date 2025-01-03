Ethiopia, Djibouti Reinvigorate All Round Ties

Weeks after Djiboutian Minister of Foreign Affairs Visited Ethiopia, his Ethiopian counterpart has made a reciprocal visit to Djibouti which was a successful feat in further cementing the all-round ties of the two countries.

During his visit to Djibouti, Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Timothios (PhD) has held discussions with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, and his counterpart.

Indeed, the two sides deserve due credit for such unreserved effort to uphold the bilateral ties. Ethiopia and Djibouti must further strengthen their bilateral talks at all levels as there are many areas to continuously improve the social, economic and political interactions.

Especially, the Foreign Affairs Minister and his delegations visit to the Doraleh Port Facility in Djibouti is worthwhile as it highlights the bottom line issue in the bilateral ties of the two countries to enhance trade through speeding up the flow of import export items.

Accordingly, the two sides have focused on how the ongoing cargo transportation and logistics services can be enhanced through the joint efforts of the two countries.

The Ethiopian delegation held discussions on enhancing Djibouti's port services, expanding fuel terminal capacity, completing the construction of the Dikhil-Galafi road, and improving the overall efficiency of cargo transportation and import-export processes.

Ethiopia has so far been working strenuously to upgrade the situation of the road and railway connection to the port which will reduce transport time, enhance road safety, save fuel and maintenance costs, and reduce pollution. The upgrading works are crucial for Ethiopia's economic growth and social development, as it will improve the efficiency and capacity of this crucial trade route.

Other project benefits include enhancing Ethiopia's trade competitiveness by improving logistics efficiency through regulatory and institutional reforms, investments in logistics facilities, and building the government's capacity to facilitate the modal shift to railways.

In this regard, the two countries have to further undertake more efforts to enhance institutional efficiency, alleviate operational hurdles so that the people of the two countries can harness the best benefit out of the economic activities.

Ethiopia is running a macro economic reform that is showing results in improving the performance of the economy, and other major drawbacks that are hindering its growth.

The rapid growth of Ethiopia's economy benefits not only itself but also neighboring countries especially Djibouti which maintains strong economic ties.

As countries of Africa are working on regional integration, Ethiopia and Djibouti should also champion the economic integration in the region. As the two countries already enjoy strong infrastructure connection, they can facilitate stronger and better trade and investment ties that can give more benefit to their respective peoples.

In summary, it is imperative for Ethiopia and Djibouti to deepen their collaborative efforts in safeguarding the peace and security of the Horn of Africa. The persistent threat of terrorism, particularly from anti-peace groups such as Al-Shabaab, poses significant risks to both nations and necessitates a united front to combat these dangers effectively.

Gedion emphasized Ethiopia's steadfast commitment to promoting stability in the region, underscoring the nation's unwavering resolve. This commitment not only reflects Ethiopia's dedication to its own national security but also highlights the importance of regional cooperation in addressing shared challenges. By fostering stronger ties and coordinating their strategies, Ethiopia and Djibouti can enhance their resilience against extremist threats and contribute to a more secure and peaceful environment for all their citizens.

