Ethiopia: How Ethiopians Can Make the Best Out of the Planned National Dialogue

National dialogues are becoming gradually prevalent tool for conflict resolution and political transformation throughout the world. National dialogues have been proposed or carried out in a diverse group of countries and circumstances.

I personally agree with the United States' Institute of Peace which noted in 2015 that broadening the debate about a country's trajectory beyond the usual group of elite decision makers. National dialogues offer the potential for meaningful conversation about the underlying drivers of conflict and ways to holistically address these issues with care not to be deliberately misused by leaders seeking to further consolidate their grip on power.

In the case of Ethiopia, the ongoing national dialogue plays critical role in overcoming Ethiopia's historical and current challenges. It essentially facilitates tackling political and social challenges through sustainable solutions.

The previous Ethiopian narratives have not seriously considered the need for a deliberative process where citizens can persuade and convince one another to arrive at a shared political, social and economic contract for the nation. There have been many armed forces to take power and exploit the natural resources as to their wills.

However, the government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) did right by establishing the National Dialogue Commission, designed to be an open platform where the public can directly articulate their concerns and aspirations for the future of Ethiopia.

As to my observation, the process so far is inclusive since it has been allowing for broad participation from ordinary citizens, which is a departure from traditional approaches that often prioritized elite-driven solutions. All the society segments: youth, women, elders, community leaders (including Abbaa Gadas, edir leaders) political parties (except few), scholars, influential persons, government representatives and civic societies in the areas where agendas have been collected so far. This inclusion enhances grassroots participation.

I hope for a future where Ethiopians reach consensus on their national identity and build a strong and inclusive nation where one is not prior to the other general affairs of Ethiopia. It would enhance transitional justice in which may be all agree and reconstruct their shared national patriots and history destroying the unaccepted once with the neglected boundaries.

It may also facilitate democratic institutions with true multinational federalism for a lasting social contract, and equal opportunities for all citizens.

Ethiopia's unique historical trajectory marked by indigenous state formation but lacking a strong foundational social contract, has contributed to its current political struggles which the national dialogue process must address. The historical grievances need to be addressed in order to bring about sustainable peace and foster a culture of dialogue and compromise instead of raising arms for rights.

To achieve all these, Ethiopia needs to further work on inclusion, transparency and public participation, a far-reaching agenda, a credible convener, appropriate and clear rules of procedure, and an implementation plan.

It is also important to temper the current enthusiasm for the national dialogue with a critical analysis of the necessary conditions for its success.

There should also be a clear understanding on what National Dialogues can realistically achieve, as well as clearly embedding them in larger transition processes.

The sense of ownership also matters a lot. Genuine engagement of the main stakeholders, broad consultations and an inclusive preparatory mechanism fosters legitimacy and ownership of the dialogue. National actors should be at the driving seat as far as the design and implementation of the National Dialogue process is concerned.

It should also take into account the interest of a broad range of stakeholders, and avoid any sort of hijacking in the entire process.

As well, as it is done so far, there must be clear mandate and objective. It is important to be clear what the process is supposed to achieve (and what it is not). This informs adequate process design and supports expectation management.

In addition, selecting the right chairs in all the processes is necessary as it is an important signal about the sincerity of the process in effecting the outcome and helps to generate legitimacy.

Going slow is important to go fast; everything cannot be done quickly to last longer.

At last, its outcomes: both intangible (relationship building, civic education, etc.) and tangible (political and constitutional change, etc.) need to be managed with care. The proper implementation of tangible outcomes is as important as the process for reaching them. National Dialogues are self-organized and self-facilitated processes based on a set of principles that ideally continue to take effect beyond the closing ceremony. Therefore, as it is solely the national affair of Ethiopians, no single external entity should get a loop hole to interfere or inculcate interest.

BY DIRRIBA TESHOME

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 2 JANUARY 2025