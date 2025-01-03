Africa: AU Commission to Hold Extra-Ordinary Summit On Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Dev't Programs in Kampala

Addis Ababa — The African Union Commission is organizing the Extraordinary Summit on the Post Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

The Extraordinary Summit is anticipated to be held in Kampala, Uganda from 9 to 11 January 2025, it was learned.

The summit will also bring together the African heads of state and government.

The summit will focus on adopting the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Strategy and Action Plan for 2026-2035.

This will set in motion a 10-year agenda for building strong and resilient Africa's Agri-Food Systems on the continent for agricultural growth, transformation and improved livelihood across the continent.

The proposed summit program will include meetings of Ministers in Charge of Agriculture Rural Development, water and Environment (ARDWE) and a Joint meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Agriculture, followed by the Summit of African Heads of State and Government.

The Comprehensive CAADP has been crucial in driving agricultural transformation across Africa since its inception in 2003.

The program is aimed at increasing food security and nutrition, reducing rural poverty, creating employment, and contributing to economic development while safeguarding the environment.

Moreover, CAADP aims for a 6 percent annual growth rate in the agricultural sector, with African Union member states allocating at least 10 percent of their budgets to agriculture.