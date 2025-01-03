Uganda: Police Warns Against Misconduct As Officer Is Arrested in Shs 380m Coffee Theft

The Uganda Police Force has issued a stern warning against criminal behavior within its ranks, following the arrest of a police officer among four suspects involved in the theft of coffee beans worth Shs 380 million in Mukono.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango emphasized, "The Uganda Police Force does not tolerate criminal behavior, and any officer found guilty of wrongdoing will be held accountable.

The actions of the officer involved in this case do not reflect the values of the Uganda Police Force, which remains committed to protecting and serving the community."

The theft occurred between July 3 and 4, 2024, when a truck carrying 21,600 kilograms of coffee beans, owned by Export Trading Company, was diverted from its original route on the Kampala-Jinja highway to Kyetume along the Mukono-Katosi Road.

According to Onyango, "The truck, with registration number KCD 177N/ZF 4760, was diverted, and the coffee was offloaded onto another truck, registration number UAK 416C, which fled the scene." The diverted truck was later impounded and is now being held as evidence.

Four suspects, including D/ASP Katende Ali, a police officer attached to Katwe Police Station, were charged with stealing goods in transit.

The other suspects are David Kihara Muthoni, 28, and Samuel Njeru Maina, 36, both Kenyan nationals, and Musisi Juma, 28.

Onyango also confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects who remain at large.

The Uganda Police Force reassured the public that this incident does not define the institution's commitment to integrity and professionalism.

"This was an act of an individual police officer and NOT the Uganda Police Force as an institution," Onyango clarified.