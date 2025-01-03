Uganda: Five New Regional Cities Won't Be Operationalised This Year, Minister Magyezi Reveals

The 10 cities already operational--Arua, Lira, Gulu, Soroti, Hoima, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Masaka, Jinja, and Mbale--are reportedly struggling due to inadequate funding.

The Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magezi, has announced that five new regional cities will not be operationalised in the upcoming financial year 2025/2026.

The announcement follows a meeting held earlier this week by leaders and residents of Kabale Municipality, who urged the government to expedite the operationalisation of Kabale City.

This decision affects the five regional cities approved by Parliament in 2020--Kabale, Moroto, Wakiso, Nakasongola, and Entebbe.

According to Magezi, financial constraints have delayed the process. Furthermore, the 10 cities already operational--Arua, Lira, Gulu, Soroti, Hoima, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Masaka, Jinja, and Mbale--are reportedly struggling due to inadequate funding.

In an interview, Magezi clarified that the delay does not signify cancellation but rather a postponement.

"If the Ministry of Finance says there is no money to fund the new cities, there is little we can do but remain patient," he stated.

Magezi added that his ministry is working to resolve demarcation issues to avoid future conflicts regarding city boundaries.

The minister emphasised that the government's priority is to address the challenges faced by the existing cities.

"For the next five years, no new cities will be operationalised," Magezi said. He stressed that Cabinet's decision is based on fiscal realities, with the Ministry of Local Government still studying the structural issues within the existing cities.

Henry Musasizi, the State Minister of Finance, echoed Magezi's sentiments. He explained that resource constraints in the budget framework presented to Cabinet have necessitated the halting of some expenditures, including the creation of new cities.

"The 10 cities that were established are still underfunded and are operating within budgets designed for municipalities," Musasizi said.

"The government is prioritising areas that build the economic base instead."

Economist Patrick Kiconco Katabaazi described urbanisation as a strategic investment. "In the short term, it may appear as an operational cost, but in the long run, it's an essential investment for a better-organised Uganda," he argued, calling for a comprehensive urbanisation policy.

Despite these explanations, Kabale residents continue to press for the operationalisation of their city.

Local leaders, including Sam Arinatwe and Wakiso's Deputy RDC Kasimu Kamugisha, have raised concerns over the demarcation process, citing unresolved complaints from earlier surveys.

This development highlights the government's effort to balance fiscal responsibility with service delivery.

However, it is likely to spark further debate in the affected districts, where residents and leaders remain keen on realising the promised city status.