Ethiopia: President Taye Extends Condolences Over the Passing of Former U.S. President Carter

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's President Taye Atske Selassie has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the president and people of the United States over the passing of former president Jimmy Carter.

In its social media post, Office of the President, said that Taye extended his condolences on the passing of former US President Jimmy Carter.

"Carter was a great statesman and source of inspiration for many around the world. He will be remembered for his compassion and deep understanding of global peace," Taye stated.