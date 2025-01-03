Uganda: Presidents Museveni, Ruto Commit to Preserving Luo Heritage

2 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Moses Namayo

President Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto joined former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga today at the Piny Luo Festival in Siaya County.

The event celebrates the rich traditions and heritage of the Luo community.

Speaking at the festival, the two leaders highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage and fostering unity in the region.

"We will continue to safeguard our shared heritage to strengthen regional unity and drive economic prosperity in East Africa," they said.

The Piny Luo Festival serves as a platform to honour the deep spiritual roots, history, and traditions of the Luo community.

It brings together dignitaries, community leaders, and citizens to celebrate their culture while promoting unity and collaboration across borders.

President Museveni was earlier received at the Kenya-Uganda border in Busia by Kenya's Energy Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, before proceeding to the festival.

The event underscores the shared commitment of both nations to cultural preservation as a cornerstone of regional integration and progress.

