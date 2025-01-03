Uganda: Surge in Crime Rocks Rwizi Region During New Year Celebrations

2 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

290 suspects have been arrested in connection with various offenses. The suspects include 266 men, 17 women, and seven male juveniles.

The Rwizi Regional Police have reported a spike in criminal activities during the New Year festivities, with incidents including four murders, a case of aggravated defilement, and a kidnapping recorded between December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

SP Samson Kasasira, the regional police spokesperson, revealed that 290 suspects have been arrested in connection with various offenses.

"As we transitioned from December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the Rwizi region registered several incidents, including four murder cases," Kasasira said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In response to the alarming crime wave, police have called for heightened vigilance and stronger collaboration with the public and other stakeholders to improve security operations.

"For the New Year, vigilance is very important," Kasasira said. "Additionally, strengthening our partnership with the public and other agencies will help us coordinate operations, receive information promptly, and respond swiftly to incidents."

Mr Kasasira highlighted the importance of timely collaboration to enhance response times and reduce criminal activities.

The Police also noted that many criminal incidents stem from community-level disputes and stressed the need for proactive engagement with residents to address these underlying issues.

"We will focus on community engagement because most of the cases are a result of misunderstandings within the community," Mr Kasasira said.

As investigations continue, the Police have assured residents of their commitment to restoring safety and order in the region.

