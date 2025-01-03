Rwanda: City of Kigali Embarks On Building Culverts in Flood-Prone Areas

The City of Kigali has initiated the construction of culverts in flood-prone areas as part of its efforts to mitigate the impact of heavy rains and flooding.

Culverts, which are tunnels that carry streams or open drains under roads or railways, are being installed to improve water flow and prevent blockages that exacerbate flooding.

ALSO READ: City of Kigali wary over six flood hotspots amidst heavy rains

"The City of Kigali informs the general public of the planned rehabilitation of box culverts at flood-prone hotspots on KG33 Ave and KG 12 Ave," a statement from City of Kigali announced.

KG 33 Ave is located on Akabuga ka Nyarutarama-Kinyinya while KG 12 Ave is located on Kinamba-Agakiriro ka Gisozi.

KG 33 Ave section is from junction of KG 33 Ave and KG 15 to and from Agakiriro fence.

KG 12 Ave section is between Horizon production plant and the junction of KG 12 VE and the first unpaved road on the left side of the traffic direction from Kinyinya to Akabuga ka Nyarutarama.

ALSO READ: City of Kigali sounds warning as floods kill three people

KG12 Ave rehabilitation started on December 29, 2024 and will end on February 28, 2025.

KG 33 Ave rehabilitation will take place from January 2 to March 2, 2025.

Rugunga, Mpazi, Masaka, Murindi, areas around Kigali Parents School, Gisozi-Mukindo, Gikondo, Kanogo Cadillac area, Nyabisindu, Kinyinyina, Rwandex,are some of the other areas prone to flooding in Kigali.

The City of Kigali has identified key disaster hotspots as part of its strategy to avert rain-induced losses.

These hotspots include Gatsata, Jabana, Nduba, Kimisagara, Nyakabanda, Kigali, and Mageragere sectors, as well as areas near wetlands.

The rehabilitation of five degraded wetlands in Kigali City could also, directly and indirectly, benefit 220,500 people who are at risk of flooding and water crises.

The wetlands to be rehabilitated include Rwampara, Gikondo, Nyabugogo, Kibumba, and the Rugenge-Rwintare Wetland System.

Experts say that wetlands have the capacity to mitigate floods. However, over the past four decades, urban growth in Kigali City has rapidly degraded wetlands such as the Rwampara wetlands.

ALSO READ: What can be done to check the raging floods in Kigali suburbs?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After Kigali City, Rwanda is planning to roll out flood monitors in other parts of the country that are prone to flooding.

The flood monitors will gather crucial data on the water level and flow in rivers, drainages, and lakes.

Equipped with wave sensors, the monitors effectively communicate fluctuations in water levels.

These flood monitors are equipped with SIM cards, enabling the automatic transmission of real-time data to a central database or server which bolsters flood prediction capabilities.

The also plann to construct 66 draines to avert floods.