Egypt: Health Minister Says Vision Problems for School Students Should Be Detected Early

Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar underlined the importance of the early detection of vision problems for school students.

Abdel Ghaffar made the remarks while visiting a school in Gharbia governorate, in the middle Nile River delta, Lower Egypt, as part of an initiative dubbed "Our children's eyes are our future".

The health minister commended the results of the initiative's first and second phases, calling for replicating this model in all governorates.

On his part, Minister of Education and Technical Education Mohamed Abdel Latif said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to providing a healthy and safe educational environment, noting the early detection of vision problems helps to determine the appropriate treatment faster.

The two ministers checked up on medical teams responsible for registering the data of students and screening their eyes and vision and made sure that students are receiving the highest level of medical care.

The initiative targets the early detection and treatment of the causes of vision impairment and vision loss, as well as examining and curing primary school students across the country.