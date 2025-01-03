Egypt's FM, Leaders of Ministry's Cultural Sector Discuss Efforts to Recover Stolen Antiquities From Abroad

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty met on Thursday 2/1/2025 with leaders and members of the ministry's Cultural Sector, as part of his regular meetings with various departments within the ministry.

Minister Abdelatty emphasized the growing significance of cultural diplomacy and soft power in advancing national interests, according to a statenent released by the Foreign Ministry.

He stressed the importance of continued coordination with various ministries and cultural institutions to promote Egypt's rich cultural, civilizational, and intellectual heritage. This can be achieved through increasing cultural activities at Egyptian embassies abroad and actively participating in international events and forums, thereby enhancing Egypt's global standing and showcasing its unique civilization and cultural legacy.

The minister also received an update on the ongoing efforts by Egyptian embassies to recover stolen antiquities from abroad. He praised the effective coordination with the ministries of tourism, antiquities, and culture, which has led to the successful retrieval of a significant number of Egyptian artifacts.

Abdelatty further highlighted the importance of developing a comprehensive strategy for Egyptian embassies to promote the Grand Egyptian Museum, ensuring it receives international recognition befitting Egypt's cultural and historical prominence.

In addition, the minister stressed the need to maintain strong coordination with the Ministry of Endowments regarding the dispatch of imams and preachers abroad. He underscored the vital role played by these religious envoys in representing Egypt's values and heritage internationally.