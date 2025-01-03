Malawi: Mutharika Unleashes Scathing Attack On Chakwera, Accuses Him of Reducing Malawi to 'Junk Status'

2 January 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Peter Mutharika has criticized President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for reducing Malawi's economy to what he termed as "junk status," citing rising fuel prices, foreign currency shortages, and a lack of essential goods and services.

Speaking at a rally in Mulanje, Mutharika accused the current administration of failing to address the country's economic challenges, leading to fuel shortages and long queues during the festive season. He promised that his return to power in 2025 would restore order and ensure affordable fuel prices, foreign currency availability, and stocked public health facilities.

"I will work tirelessly to turn around the economy, just as I did during my previous administration," Mutharika declared. He touted his past achievements in stabilizing the economy and improving the standard of living for Malawians, suggesting that a return to DPP leadership would bring back those gains.

Mutharika criticized Chakwera for what he described as mismanagement, blaming his administration for the rising cost of living, widespread poverty, and a lack of basic services in the country. "This government has failed to deliver. They have turned Malawi into an economy where people can no longer afford the essentials," he said.

The former president also urged Malawians to rally behind the DPP in the 2025 elections, promising a comprehensive plan to rebuild the nation's economy. He assured the crowd that his government would prioritize investments in key sectors to alleviate the struggles of ordinary citizens.

Mutharika's comments come as the country faces mounting economic challenges, including persistent fuel shortages, high inflation, and strained public health services, which have drawn widespread criticism from citizens and stakeholders.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.