Malawi: Govt Turns to Tanga Port in Tanzania for Emergency Fuel Procurement

The Ministry of Energy has opted to use Tanga Port in Tanzania for emergency fuel procurement, citing severe congestion at the traditional ports of Dar es Salaam, Beira, and Nacala. Energy Minister Ibrahim Matola described the decision as a crucial step toward ensuring stable fuel availability and maintaining the country's strategic reserves.

Matola noted that relying on the usual ports would have led to delays stretching into months, which could have exacerbated Malawi's fuel challenges. He highlighted that this move would allow the country to receive fuel more efficiently, easing supply pressures.

The announcement comes as over 51 million liters of fuel, procured from the United Arab Emirates through a Government-to-Government arrangement, are being offloaded in Malawi. Matola inspected the process and reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring consistent fuel availability.

Malawi's strategic fuel reserves, with a combined capacity of 60 million liters, are critical in addressing supply shocks. Matola emphasized that while the current procurement addresses immediate needs, the government will continue to use open-tender procurement processes for future fuel supplies.

The decision to use Tanga Port reflects the government's proactive approach to mitigating supply chain disruptions and stabilizing Malawi's fuel market amid logistical challenges in the region.