Zimbabwe: Retired ZRP Commissioner-General Matanga Spotted Wearing Full Uniform Sparking Speculation of Discord Within Police Force

Axed Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General, Godwin Matanga, was this Thursday reportedly spotted in full uniform despite having been officially retired.

The development sparked debate amid rumour that the former police boss was refusing to leave office citing reasons that he was not formally served with his retirement papers.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for unknown reasons, retired Matanga starting January 1, 2025. Deputy Police Commissioner-General, Stephen Mutamba, was elevated to take over reins at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).

An organisation claiming to represent children of war veterans has made sensational allegations that Matanga reported at his Harare offices and defended his move saying he was yet to receive official communication of his marching orders.

"Matanga reported to his office today in full police uniform. His argument is that he was not served with a letter of dismissal, he only saw the letter on social media," said COZWA.

COZWA proceeded to make sensational claims that the police's Support Unit, Alpha Troop had been put on standby to forcibly remove him from office.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not picking calls when NewZimbabwe.com reached out to him inorder to shed light on the matter.

However, an invitation from Nyathi's office calling on journalists to attend a handover-and-takeover ceremony on January 3, 2025, circulated Thursday, seemingly conveniently timed to diffuse reports of the unfolding drama at PGHQ. The historic event will take place at Mukushi Depot, formerly Morris Depot this Friday.

Matanga took over from Augustine Chihuri, who fled the country after the November 2017 coup that toppled late President Robert Mugabe before President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed office.

Chihuri was perceived to have been a member of Zanu PF's losing G40 faction whose members also fled and are now scattered across the region.