Ethiopia Remains Steadfast in Its Dedication to Goals of African Union, Ideals of Pan-Africanism

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia remains steadfast in its dedication to the goals of the African Union and the ideals of Pan-Africanism, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Algeria, Muktar Mohamed Ware underscored.

Ethiopia is gearing up to host the upcoming AU summit guests, including African leaders and international participants, to the highest standards.

The 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government will take place on February 15-16, 2025, while the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will be held on February 12-13, 2025.

He added that preparations for the summit are ongoing, with Ethiopia viewing this opportunity as a privilege.

Addis Ababa, as the home of the Economic Commission for Africa and the AU headquarters, is a key hub for conference tourism, the ambassador said.

This year, the city is set to greet African leaders with a refreshed appearance, attributed to significant infrastructural improvements aimed at enhancing the experience for international visitors.

Ambassador Muktar emphasized that Addis Ababa's status as a diplomatic center is the result of efforts by past generations, and it is now the responsibility of current and future Ethiopians to maintain this reputation.

He also highlighted that the upcoming AU summit is a symbol of Ethiopia's commitment to continental unity and progress. Showcasing Ethiopia as the diplomatic heart of Africa will enhance its global standing.

He expressed confidence that the event would be a success, citing the transformation of the capital city, which reflects Ethiopia's role as the capital of Africa.

The initiatives by our Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders to make the city more hospitable to guests are truly inspiring, the ambassador said, adding, "I am proud to be part of this historic event."

"This is a significant time for Africa, as we witness the transformation of Addis Ababa and the developments necessary to host the AU at the highest level. It is a source of pride for us as Ethiopian citizens, diplomats, and as a country with a long history of independence and Pan-Africanism," concluded Ambassador Muktar.