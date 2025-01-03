Ethiopia: More Than 167,900 New Customers Benefit From Electricity in Five Months, Says EEU

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) disclosed that it has provided electricity for more than 167,900 new customers in the first five months of the Ethiopian fiscal year.

The utility company added that it is focused on providing electric power to users while maintaining service quality.

EEU Communication Executive Officer Melaku Taye told the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) that the company is also prioritizing the supply of reliable power and fair distribution.

Accordingly, 42 new rural kebeles and towns have gained access to electricity in the past five months.

He said the utility company aims to make a total of 600,000 new customers, out of which 167,952 during the past five months.

This figure represents an increase of 35,890 users when compared to the same period last Ethiopian fiscal year.

To provide power to citizens in remote areas far from main power lines, the company is expanding its investment in solar power, it was learned.

The construction of solar power plants in 25 locations over the past five months has supplied power to 74,222 people, the executive officer stated.

These efforts have brought the total number of EEU customers to more than 4.941 million.