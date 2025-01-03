Southern Africa: SADC Calls for Restraint in Mozambique Following Post Election Violence

Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed concern over escalating violence in Mozambique following the December 2024 election results.

In her statement on Tuesday, she highlighted the toll on lives, property and regional stability.

"We are deeply concerned by the continued loss of lives, injuries and destruction of private property and public infrastructure. The current situation has also caused significant economic challenges for the nation, disrupted cross-border trade, and hindered the free movement of people," Hassan said.

Hassan called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that exacerbate violence and unrest.

"The SADC calls upon all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that escalate violence and unrest. SADC stresses all parties to embrace peaceful and constructive dialogue as the preferred avenue to address grievances. Our collective aspiration remains the restoration of harmony and stability in Mozambique, in line with our shared vision of good governance, social cohesion and sustainable development in the region."

Additionally, the SADC reaffirmed its readiness to assist in facilitating peaceful resolutions through appropriate mechanisms, emphasising the importance of prioritising the well-being of the Mozambican people.