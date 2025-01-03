Somalia: Somali Council of Ministers Appoints New Refugee Commissioner

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant move aimed at addressing the ongoing crises of displacement within the country, Somalia's Council of Ministers, during their regular Thursday session chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, has officially appointed Ahmed Hussein Elmi as the new Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRI).

Elmi steps into the role previously occupied by Safiya Hassan Mohamed, who has served in this capacity since June 2023. The transition marks a pivotal change in leadership at a time when Somalia continues to grapple with one of the world's most severe humanitarian situations, marked by conflict, drought, and displacement.

Ahmed Hussein Elmi brings to the position a background in humanitarian affairs and governance, having served in various capacities within Somali governmental and non-governmental organizations. His appointment is seen as part of broader efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the NCRI in managing the complex challenges faced by millions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Somalia.

The NCRI is tasked with the protection and support of IDPs and refugees, ensuring their rights are upheld, and coordinating aid and resettlement efforts across the nation. With an estimated 2.9 million Somalis displaced internally and over 800,000 having fled to neighboring countries, the role of the NCRI is crucial in Somalia's path towards stability and recovery.

Safiya Hassan Mohamed, the outgoing commissioner, had been instrumental in advocating for improved living conditions and rights for the displaced. Her tenure saw initiatives aimed at better camp management, increased food security, and enhanced protection services. Her departure from the position is met with gratitude for her contributions but also anticipation for Elmi's new strategies and approaches.

Prime Minister Barre emphasized the importance of continuity and innovation in the commission's work, stating, "We are committed to ensuring that the needs of our displaced citizens are met with urgency and compassion. Commissioner Elmi's expertise and vision will be vital in this endeavor."

The appointment comes at a time when Somalia faces not only internal displacement issues but also significant international scrutiny regarding its handling of refugee and IDP affairs. Critics and supporters alike are watching closely to see how Elmi will navigate the complexities of humanitarian aid distribution, security for camps, and the integration of displaced persons into society or their safe return to their homes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The decision by the Council of Ministers is expected to be followed by Elmi's formal introduction to the role, where he will outline his agenda for the NCRI. This appointment underscores the government's focus on improving governance in humanitarian sectors, crucial for Somalia's long-term peace and development.