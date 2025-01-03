Zimbabwe: Madzibaba Joshua Remanded in Custody

A self-styled prophet from Glen View, Marvelous Tunha, popularly known as Madzibaba Joshua, has been remanded in custody on charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Tunha, the founder and leader of St. Joshua Apostolic Church, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Winfilder Tiyatara, who remanded him to January 13.

He is denying the charges. The complainant is a 14-year-old girl. According to prosecutor Ms Tariro Janhi, Tunha was a spiritual advisor to the complainant's mother, who frequently sought his assistance for spiritual matters.

The complainant and her mother were regular visitors to Tunha's shrine at Churu Farm in Glen View for spiritual healing.

At some point, Tunha reportedly requested the complainant's cellphone number, which he was given.

The two began communicating via WhatsApp. In October 2024, Tunha allegedly proposed love to the complainant, which she accepted.

The court heard that later that month, Tunha phoned the complainant and arranged to meet her at Glen View 3 Turn-Off.

He allegedly picked her up in a white Toyota Quantum and drove to a lodge in Kuwadzana 2. Tunha asked for sex and the minor agreed and the slept together once without protection.

In November, Tunha reportedly contacted the complainant again via text message and arranged another meeting.

The complainant agreed, and he picked her up from Glen View 3 Turn-Off and drove to an unknown lodge.

On this occasion, they allegedly engaged in consensual sex once with protection. Afterwards, Tunha reportedly dropped the complainant in Glen View around 7pm.

The matter came to light in December when the complainant's mother went through her cellphone and discovered explicit messages she had exchanged with Tunha.

Concerned, the mother took the complainant to Matrix Disciplinary and Training Centre on December 22, where she was interviewed by the operations manager, Mr Kudakwashe Katandika.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the interview, the complainant revealed details of her sexual relationship with Tunha. Following this revelation, the complainant underwent a medical examination. A report was then filed to the police which led to Tunha's arrest.

Madzibaba Joshua was represented lawyers messrs Mr Rungano Mahuni, Mr Stead Kachere Kachere and Emmanuel Samundombe.