Somalia: After 54 Years, Somalia Rejoins the UN Security Council

3 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — After more than half a century, Somalia has once again taken its place on the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2025-2026 term.

This marks a significant diplomatic milestone for the nation, which last served on the council in the early 1970s.

Somalia's return to the UNSC comes at a time when the country is focusing on rebuilding after years of conflict, aiming to play a more active role in international peace and security.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a Televised speech praised the achievement as a sign of Somalia's progress and commitment to global peace efforts.

The African nation joins Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, and Panama in the newly elected group of non-permanent members.

Somalia's seat on the council is seen as an opportunity to advocate for issues pertinent to Africa and the Horn of Africa region, including conflict resolution, counter-terrorism, and post-conflict reconstruction.

The Security Council, with its five permanent and ten non-permanent members, is tasked with maintaining peace and security among nations.

Somalia's presence is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the council's deliberations on international matters.

