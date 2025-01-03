Zimbabwe: Chimombe, Mpofu Bail Hearing Today

Business partners Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, ensnared in the whirlwind of the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme scandal, will today face a decisive moment as the High Court weighs their plea for bail pending trial.

Their quest for temporary freedom hinges on what they claim are altered circumstances, a last-ditch effort to sway the scales of justice in their favour.

The bail hearing, initially scheduled for January 17, was abruptly thrust into the spotlight after a flurry of legal manoeuvres by the defence.

Citing a critical procedural imperative that bail applications must be heard within 48 hours of filing and any appeals resolved within 96 hours, the defence compelled Judge president Mary Dube to expedite proceedings.

What followed was a legal scramble, culminating in the hearing being rescheduled for last week Friday.

Yet, the prosecution, caught unprepared, sought a reprieve.

Arguing for time to craft a comprehensive response, they successfully secured a postponement to today. The defence, conceding to the delay, has set the stage for what promises to be a gripping legal showdown.

Chimombe and Mpofu stand accused of defrauding the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme of an eye-watering US$7,7 million.

Earlier last month, Chimombe and Mpofu's efforts to derail the legal machinery and elevate their grievances to the Constitutional Court were met with unyielding resistance.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, in a scathing rebuke, dismissed their application as "frivolous and vexatious," carving through their arguments with precision.

The duo had claimed that their arrest, detention, and pre-trial processes were marred by constitutional violations so grave that they warranted the intervention of the nation's highest court.

But Justice Kwenda, unmoved by their pleas, saw their application as nothing more than a calculated ploy to delay the inevitable.

His ruling not only extinguished their hopes, but also underscored the courts' growing impatience with procedural gamesmanship.

This dismissal marked yet another chapter in a legal saga riddled with twists and turns.

The trial, originally slated for early October last year, was derailed by the defence's ill-fated bid to drag the matter before the Constitutional Court.

With that gambit now quashed, the trial is set to commence on February 10.

Undeterred by the High Court's firm hand, the defence team is reportedly devising a new strategy, a direct application to the Constitutional Court.

Their aim being to resurrect their claims of constitutional violations in the hope that a panel will be convened to hear their case.

Should the panel find merit in their arguments, the full bench of the Constitutional Court could intervene, potentially halting trial proceedings yet again.

Central to their defence is an unyielding assertion that justice cannot proceed until the alleged constitutional grievances are resolved.

This argument, while persistent, has thus far failed to gain traction, leaving the duo in a precarious position--straddling the line between legal technicalities and mounting public ire.

As the clock ticks towards the new hearing, Chimombe and Mpofu stand at crossroads.

Their fate, whether it be the granting of bail, or the continuation of their journey through the labyrinth of the justice system, hangs in the balance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For now, the courtroom remains the theatre for a battle as gripping as it is pivotal, a clash that will determine whether the curtain falls on their bid for freedom or whether they seize yet another chance to challenge the system's resolve.

Professor Lovemore Madhuku and Advocate Garikai Sithole represent Mike Chimombe, while Advocate Tapson Dzvetero defends Moses Mpofu, bringing their sharp legal expertise to the fore.

On the opposing side, prosecutors Whisper Mabhaudi and Loveck Masuku stand firm, armed with arguments to expose the alleged US$7,7 million fraud.

In this high-stakes courtroom clash, each side wields the law as both a shield and a sword, turning the trial into a riveting battle of strategy, eloquence and justice.