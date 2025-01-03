Zimbabwe: 60 Cases of Cholera Reported in Mazowe

One death and 60 cases of cholera have been reported at Mazowe Flowers Farm compound, where a borehole feeds a single tap without a storage tank, and Glendale Highway suburb where overflowing sewage contaminated shallow wells.

In response, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has established oral rehydration centres in both locations and is conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns focused on health and hygiene and monitoring gatherings and food vendors.

In an interview, the provincial health promotion officer, Mr Takura Mzorodzi, urged councils and responsible authorities to ensure the provision of safe water to communities.

He emphasised that regular refuse collection and the maintenance of sewer systems was crucial in preventing cholera, especially after it was discovered that overflowing sewage was contaminating water sources.

The outbreak began on December 21 of last year at the Mazowe Flowers farm compound. The clustered compound relies on a single borehole with no reservoir tank, connecting only to one tap.

Additionally, the compound has limited sanitation facilities.

Mr Mzorodzi noted that the water supply from the borehole was interrupted due to power supply issues.

Similarly, the Glendale Highway suburb experienced a week without running water.

"This area also has burst sewer pipes, and many residents have shallow wells at their homes. The sewage overflow contaminated the water sources during the rains," Mr Mzorodzi said.

Previously, on December 9 of last year, stakeholder meetings were held to prepare for potential outbreaks before the rainy season.

Currently, both provincial and district civil protection units have been activated to coordinate response efforts.

Mr Mzorodzi assured the province that the Ministry and civil protectin units are working diligently to ensure public safety in the affected areas.

Gatherings, including funerals, will be monitored by health personnel to ensure access to water and sanitation and to regulate attendance numbers.

He urged community members to practice good hygiene, particularly washing hands with running water after using the toilet.

"Individuals will be screened at oral rehydration centres and will receive hydration and proper education on cholera, especially during the rainy season.

"We are also targeting food-selling points, including those selling roasted cobs, to establish handwashing facilities."