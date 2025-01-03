Zimbabwe: Chevrons Bowlers Get It Right

Brandon Moyo — Zimpapers Sports Hub

SIKANDAR Raza and Newman Nyamhuri led Zimbabwe's bowling unit on the first day of their inaugural New Year's Day Test match against Afghanistan at Queens Sports Club as they picked up three wickets apiece.

The duo starred with the ball as the Chevrons bowled out Afghanistan for 157 runs in 43.3 overs.

Raza, playing his first Test match in three years, finished with figures of 3/30, while the teenage ace, Nyamhuri, in his second Test match, registered figures of 3/42.

At stumps, Zimbabwe was batting on six runs without loss, trailing by 151 runs.

Speaking after play, strike bowler Richard Ngarava said they had a simple message from the coaches, which was to keep it simple and see how their opponents react.

"The coaches told us to do the simple things better, and that's exactly what we were trying to do. Knowing the bowling group we have, it has so much talent, so it was just about keeping it simple and trying to see how they (Afghanistan) play, whether they will be patient enough throughout the day," said Ngarava.

Play on day one started well after lunch after it was deemed impossible to play in the morning due to a wet outfield. There were rains overnight and in the morning of the day.

The game only started at 2 pm, and after winning the toss and electing to field first, eight of Zimbabwe's wickets came in the third session after tea.

The Chevrons made two changes to the team that played in the Boxing Day Test, with Raza and Richard Ngarava coming in for Brandon Mavuta and Trevor Gwandu, respectively.

The first wicket to fall was in the 11th over, with a brilliant Brian Bennett direct hit running out Riaz Hassan for 12 runs off 31 deliveries, leaving the visitors on 25/4.

Afghanistan could only add four more runs to the scorecard before Zimbabwe struck again.

It was Nyamhuri -- with a short ball -- who had Abdul Malik caught behind for 17 runs off 36 balls, leaving Afghanistan on 29/2 after 11.3 overs.

Going into the tea break, Afghanistan were on 58/2 (20 overs).

Nyamhuri struck again soon after lunch as he trapped the Afghanistan skipper, Hashmatullah Shahidi, in front for 13 runs after facing 30 balls.

Next on the wickets was Raza in the 30th over, bowling Rahmat Shah for 19 runs, leaving the visitors on 81/4.

Ngarava also got to the wickets, Afsar Zazai, for 16 runs as Afghanistan lost half their side for 83 runs.

Raza would go on to pick up his second of the innings in the 32nd over.

He bowled Ismat Alam for a two-ball duck as the hosts took control of the match early on.

In the 37th over, Blessing Muzarabani picked up his first wicket of the innings as he got Shahidullah Kamal caught behind for 12 runs off 20 deliveries.

The eighth wicket to fall was Rashid Khan, off a Muzarabani delivery. Khan fell for 25 runs from 20 deliveries.

Raza picked up his third of the day in the 40th over, bowling Yamin Ahmadzai for two runs.

It was Nyamhuri who rounded things off for the Chevrons, getting the wicket of Fareed Ahmad for 17 runs.

Nyamhuri bowled 8.3 overs while Raza bowled 12 overs.

Khan's 25 runs was Afghanistan's highest.

Play resumes at 09.30am today.