Zimbabwe: Developmental Leagues Challenge Status Quo

Innocent Kurira — Zimpapers Sports Hub

A significant development has taken place in Zimbabwean football as provincial and area zone chairpersons, tertiary institutions, Naph, Nash, and Futsal leagues recently met in Gweru with the main agenda said to have been strategising for the upcoming Zifa executive committee elections.

The elections are set for January 25.

The meeting is said to have been aimed at ensuring these stakeholders come together and promote their collective interests.

A key outcome of the meeting was the decision to back two candidates, Chris Mtungwazi and Gilbert Saika, for positions as ordinary members in the incoming Zifa executive committee.

"We have discovered that we become useful when it's election period. Over the years, most candidates were coming from the regions and PSL, and we realised we have to choose our own candidates who will carry our interests," said Artwell Moyo, Zifa Area Zone chair for the Central Region.

Moyo emphasised the need for change, stating that area zones have been marginalised in key decision-making processes.

"As Area Zones, together with Naph and Nash, we want to be able to field candidates who will represent our interests," he said.

The recent Zifa constitution-making process nearly resulted in the Area Zones being kicked out of the Zifa Assembly, but provincial chairpersons resisted the move.

Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Derrick Matatupi also highlighted the importance of collective action.

"In this campaign season we have to work together to protect football at all levels and ensure equal representation at the top.

"Candidates are meeting people as a group or meeting them individually. No one should feel threatened. You can meet people individually or as a group, but for us, we have met Mtungwazi and Saika, who have outlined their plans to us ahead of the election," said Matatupi.

The meeting's attendees expressed frustration with the present electoral landscape, where regions and PSL teams dominate the Zifa executive committee candidacy landscape and, when elected, often neglect the interests of developmental leagues.

This united stance marks a significant step toward addressing historical imbalances and ensuring grassroots football receives the recognition, support, and equal representation it deserves.

Bulawayo Amateur Football Association and Rhino Champions League in Dete are the most active in the country.