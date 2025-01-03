Zimbabwe: Big Names for 'Free Show' At Skyline Resort

Top local musicians, Sulumani Chimbetu, Tocky Vibes and Sylvester "Freeman" Chizanga are set to headline a 'free show' to be hosted at Skyline River Resort.

Formerly Skyline Motel, the Harare South venue is famed for hosting yesteryear musicians, among them Safirio Madzikatire, Zex Manatsa, Thomas Mapfumo, and others who were popular back then. The venue is back with a bang, courtesy of businessman Shadreck Tiripano, who has expanded the hospitality hub to meet merrymakers' demands.

Tiripano's team, which has also renamed the hub Skyline River Resort, is set to rekindle the old memories that made it popular. According to their schedule, the venue will host Sulumani Chimbetu tomorrow at a show set to attract a bumper crowd. He will share the stage with Tocky Vibes and Freeman. In a statement, management at Skyline River Resort said the hub, which also caters surrounding areas in Harare South, is a game-changer.

"The Southlea area is an extension of Harare, with most of its inhabitants seeking entertainment in neighbouring suburbs. The resort was opened in a bid to fill the void of a state-of-the-art facility with various activities meant to entertain every guest. The lodge boasts eight huts, eight chalet rooms, and four deluxe rooms, a restaurant offering fine dining options, a kiosk with traditional meals, and braai options. Indeed, Skyline River Resort is a one-stop shop for all types of clientele. The resort has a rich history, and the Tiripanos are proud to revive it while adding a bit of sophistication and charm to the facility," reads part of the statement.

Management at Skyline River Resort emphasised that the facility is working towards embracing the theme of "tourism and green investments" by ensuring that natural fauna is not harmed in the renovation efforts.

"It is also important to note the employment of staff from within the community as a way to ensure that jobs are created for them. Invited guests will have the chance to tour the facility and see the current structures and future projects, which include a gym, a pool, a zip line facility, quad bikes, a children's play area, and horse riding. The resort mainly runs on solar energy, and efforts to increase capacity will be completed by year-end."

Some of the invited guests will include captains of various industries involved in tourism activities in Harare South who might want to make use of the facility.

Neighbours, adrenaline junkies, guests in transit, concert revelers, families, and stakeholders in the hospitality industry are also welcome at the launch.

"The aim of this launch is to open the facility to intended guests and usher Harare South into the entertainment and gastronomy limelight."

A spokesperson for the new Skyline River Resort said: "We are hosting a free show featuring top artists in recognition of the rebranding of the place, which is now under new management. We expect residents of Southlea to come in large numbers in appreciation of the new management and what is in store for 2025."

She added: "This facility provides residents of Southlea with a recreational point within walking distance, in addition to providing employment to locals."