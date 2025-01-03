Zimbabwe: Manager in Court for Theft

Yeukai Karengezeka — Court Correspondent

A SHIFT manager at Simbisa Bakers Inn, William Gonese (28), stole US$3 420 from his workplace in a single night shift to fund online betting on a platform called Aviator, hoping that by the end of the shift he would have won enough to repay the money, and also have enough profit to impress his new wife.

Gonese, a resident of Unit M, Seke in Chitungwiza, pleaded guilty to theft before Harare Magistrate Ms Lynne Chinzou and was duly convicted, with sentencing set for today.

In court, Gonese explained his motive for the crime, stating that he was trying to win money to impress his new wife.

"Your Worship, my intention was not to steal, but to win more money. I started betting with US$350, and as I kept trying my luck, I ended up spending all the US$3 420. My girlfriend recently eloped to me, and I wanted to impress her if I had won the money," he said.

Prosecutor Ms Audrah Chitoro said on Saturday last week, Gonese was entrusted with a float of US$3 420 to serve customers at a Bakers Inn outlet on Chinhoyi Street in Harare. However, by the next day at around 3:08am, Gonese called Simbisa Bakers Inn audit manager Mr Yusufu Bruce and confessed that he had lost US$470 in cash and US$2 950 in InnBucks deposits through online betting.

Upon receiving Gonese's call, Mr Bruce conducted a reconciliation at the shop, which confirmed the full amount of US$3 420 had been misappropriated.

Nothing was recovered, prompting Mr Bruce to file a police report that led to Gonese's arrest.