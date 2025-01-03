Zimbabwe: Zpc Kariba Defender Mutukure On Demand

Blessing Malinganiza — Zimpapers Sports Hub

ZPC Kariba's stand-out defender, Boid Mutukure, is being courted by several top-flight clubs, with a move to one of the league's powerhouses on the cards.

Mutukure's impressive performances last season made him a key figure in ZPC Kariba's solid defence. Despite being contracted to ZPC Kariba, the defender is attracting significant interest from other clubs.

Nyasha Gurende, Mutukure's partner at the heart of defence, bade farewell to the club, fuelling speculation about Mutukure's impending departure.

Reports suggest that 2023 champions Ngezi Platinum are among the top contenders for Mutukure's signature, with the prospect of joining the league's top team believed to be a significant draw for the defender.

A source close to the negotiations revealed, "Mutukure is in high demand, with several clubs making inquiries about his availability." His outstanding performances for Kariba last season made him a strong contender for the Soccer Stars of the Year award."

"Although he didn't make the final cut, many believe he was let down by his team's overall performance rather than his individual attributes.

"As a result, top clubs like Simba Bhora, GreenFuel, Ngezi Platinum, and Manica Diamonds are all vying for his signature.

"Clubs are willing to break the bank to secure Mutukure's services; it remains to be seen where the defender will ultimately end up."