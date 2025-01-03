Zimbabwe: Zpc Kariba Defender Mutukure On Demand

3 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Blessing Malinganiza — Zimpapers Sports Hub

ZPC Kariba's stand-out defender, Boid Mutukure, is being courted by several top-flight clubs, with a move to one of the league's powerhouses on the cards.

Mutukure's impressive performances last season made him a key figure in ZPC Kariba's solid defence. Despite being contracted to ZPC Kariba, the defender is attracting significant interest from other clubs.

Nyasha Gurende, Mutukure's partner at the heart of defence, bade farewell to the club, fuelling speculation about Mutukure's impending departure.

Reports suggest that 2023 champions Ngezi Platinum are among the top contenders for Mutukure's signature, with the prospect of joining the league's top team believed to be a significant draw for the defender.

A source close to the negotiations revealed, "Mutukure is in high demand, with several clubs making inquiries about his availability." His outstanding performances for Kariba last season made him a strong contender for the Soccer Stars of the Year award."

"Although he didn't make the final cut, many believe he was let down by his team's overall performance rather than his individual attributes.

"As a result, top clubs like Simba Bhora, GreenFuel, Ngezi Platinum, and Manica Diamonds are all vying for his signature.

"Clubs are willing to break the bank to secure Mutukure's services; it remains to be seen where the defender will ultimately end up."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.